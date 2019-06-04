Woman hurt, taken to hospital, after SUV hits tree

Jim Holt
Woman on stretcher taken to waiting ambulance. Photo for the Signal, Rick McClure

A woman was hurt and taken to the hospital Tuesday after her car hit a tree on Via Princessa.

The solo vehicle traffic collision happened about 1:10 p.m., prompting a response by firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“This call was for a traffic collision ALS,” said Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett, referring to a call for advanced life support. “It was a solo vehicle that hit a tree.”  

Responding paramedics found a black Ford SUV had knocked the tree over onto the sidewalk.

No one other than the driver was hurt in the incident.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics, placed on a stretcher, then taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

