11th annual ‘SILENTS Under the Stars’ returns to Hart Park

William S. Hart is a household name in Santa Clarita, yet many aren’t familiar with the work that made him famous.



“SILENTS Under the Stars” will showcase Hart in one of his silent films with a fundraiser at Hart Park on Aug. 10.



The event, presented by Friends of Hart Park, will feature a screening of “Square Deal Sanderson,” celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1919 silent film starring Hart, with accompanying live music by Ray Lowe under the oaks at Hart Hall, according to event chair Nancy Gallardo.



Viewers are also scheduled to be provided a meal provided by Rattlers BBQ, musical entertainment by the Grateful Dudes bluegrass band and a silent auction featuring some unique western items and local artwork, along with tours of Hart Mansion offered prior to the event with shuttle service.



“‘SILENTS’ is a unique experience and one you don’t often have an opportunity to enjoy,” Gallardo said in a prepared statement Monday. “The community has been very generous in donating some wonderful items to our silent auction, which is always a big hit.”



Long-time board member Sherron Blowers, who chaired the event for many years, is also expected to be honored at this year’s event.



This is the largest fundraiser of the year for Friends of Hart Park, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Hart Park and the Hart Park barnyard animals, according to Gallardo.



Tickets are $50, and can be purchased online at friendsofhartpark.org/silents or by calling 661-222-9542.



Tours of the Hart Mansion are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. while the event is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at William S. Hart Regional Park’s Hart Hall, located at 24151 Newhall Ave.

