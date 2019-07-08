Another week of the Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series

The 20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series continues Friday, featuring Jim Gibson this week.

This free summer concert series features various national and international musicians with family-friendly activities, food vendors such as Salt Creek Grille and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, as well as beer vendor Wolf Creek Brewery.

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which is free to attend, is scheduled 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. every Friday night through Aug. 2 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24250 Town Center Drive.

Although you can bring your own chairs, outside food and beverages will not be allowed. VIP seating is also available with reservation. For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.