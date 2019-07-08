Another week of the Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series

Emily Alvarenga
The Delgado Brothers entertain on stage at the 20th Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series held on Town Center Drive in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The 20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series continues Friday, featuring Jim Gibson this week.

This free summer concert series features various national and international musicians with family-friendly activities, food vendors such as Salt Creek Grille and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, as well as beer vendor Wolf Creek Brewery. 

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which is free to attend, is scheduled 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. every Friday night through Aug. 2 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24250 Town Center Drive. 

Although you can bring your own chairs, outside food and beverages will not be allowed. VIP seating is also available with reservation. For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.