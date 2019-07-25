Igor & Red Elvises perform their song, Everybody Twist at the first Valencia Market Place Summer Sunset Concert in Stevenson Ranch on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Another week with the Summer Sunset Concert series

The Valencia Marketplace’s Summer Sunset Concert series continues with music-filled evenings on Fridays, featuring The Yacht Groove this week. 

The Yacht Groove, is a party band who will play all your favorite 70s and 80s pop and rock hit songs, according to event organizers. 

For more than 20 years, the marketplace hosts a free weekly sunset concert at its outdoor amphitheater with the convenience of the marketplace’s numerous shops nearby. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music, as well. 

All concerts are scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 16, at the Valencia Marketplace outdoor amphitheater, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.

