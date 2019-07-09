Attorney declares candidacy for state Senate

Workers’ rights attorney and democrat Kipp Mueller announced his candidacy for State Senate District 21, which is a district currently represented by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

“We can no longer wait for different results from the same politicians,” Mueller said in a news release Tuesday. “We deserve a new leader who will defend our values, protect our communities and fight for our future. We need people in Sacramento fighting for the working and middle-class.”

Mueller added in the release Tuesday that he will work hard if elected to create high wage jobs, access to affordable healthcare and housing, and to find a path to ending homelessness.

“I grew up in a working-class community at a time when it was possible to provide for your family without worrying about the first of the month,” Mueller said. “I am running for office to restore the strength of middle and working-class families, because stagnant wages and the increased cost of healthcare and housing have made it impossible for people to get by.”

The 21st Senate District seat represents an area that stretches from Santa Clarita to Victorville.