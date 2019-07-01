Barger, McLean latest guest conductors for Metrolink

Local Metrolink riders may soon notice familiar voices announcing station stops and safety messages during their commuting experience.

Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean and Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger were recently selected to participate as guests for Metrolink’s Guest Conductor Program, which aims to bring a little personality to riders’ commutes by allowing local celebrities, elected officials and other well-known individuals to record announcements to be heard on trains.

“I’ve already done the recording and it was very fun,” said McLean. “They’ll hear my voice saying things like, ‘Our next stop is Newhall, please watch your step.’”

She was also able to record information special to Santa Clarita including the Pace Bike program and its trail system.

The mayor is expected to be heard on the Antelope Valley line, a route from Lancaster to Union Station in Los Angeles, in August. Barger, who has also completed her recordings, will be heard on the same line’s trains sometime this month, according to Metrolink spokesman Paul Gonzales.

Riders of the Antelope Valley line can also expect to hear from Palmdale Mayor Steven Hofbauer in September.

The guest conductor program made its debut in May with Tim Salmon, Angels right fielder and hall of famer. Other guests for the summer include Metrolink directors Larry McCallon from San Bernardino County and Karen Spiegel from Riverside County.

“This is an ongoing effort to add a little fun and personality to riding the train, while delivering the messages that are important to riders,” read a Metrolink newsletter.

The public is welcome to provide guest conductor suggestions at metrolinktrains.com/contact or Facebook and Twitter.

