Bear and its cub relocated after their return to Castaic neighborhood

A mother bear and its cub, which were spotted roaming Castaic Friday just two days after a similar incident was reported in the area, have been relocated to a wildlife rehabilitation center, according to sheriff’s officials.

Residents of the Sierra Oak Trail neighborhood said they spotted the bear taking a dip in a pool, rummaging through trash cans and resting in neighborhood trees Friday as early as 6 a.m.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials did not feel it necessary to relocate the bears Wednesday because there were no reports of direct threats, but Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said they changed their minds after some research.

“Originally, they weren’t going to respond but — through further investigation — it was discovered the bear was tagged, so they were able to ascertain that the bear has a reputation as a bit of a problem bear who’s been relocated a few different times,” Miller said in an interview Friday. “So, their plan was to relocate the bear and the cub to some sort of wildlife rehabilitation center and they will determine where it will be relocated.”

Miller cited a CBS Los Angeles article from June detailing an incident in Sierra Madre that involved the two Castaic bears and a man and dog who were injured after the canine tried to chase the cub and ran into the protective mother bear.

“The bears were tranquilized and released in the mountains but somehow they made their way back to the area,” Miller said, adding, “It’s all been taken care of now.”

