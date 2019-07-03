Bear, cub spotted in Castaic neighborhood

Santa Clarita Valley deputies responded to yet another “bear in the backyard” sighting Wednesday, as a “mother bear and her cub” were seen in a Castaic neighborhood.

“Deputy (Pete) Romo is on scene there right now and watching the situation,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “I heard we received several phone calls from residents who said they saw a mother bear and her cub in a tree on Oak Valley Road in Castaic.”

Deputies arrived at the scene at around 2 p.m., Miller said.

Sheriff’s officials said the Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted but does not plan to respond. As such, sheriff’s officials responded, notified residents of the situation and are making sure no one comes within a close proximity of the bear and her cub.

The situation concerned local residents, who also contacted The Signal with reports the animals had been rummaging through their trash cans.

“It was in my backyard and in my trash, with a cub,” according to a resident of the Oak Valley Road neighborhood, who lives just west of The Old Road. “It’s been hitting the trash cans at midnight.”

Miller said there’s also been reports of the bear taking certain liberties with residents’ recreational areas, too.

“Some residents in the area told deputies that the bear had been swimming in their swimming pools recently,” she said.

The bear was in a tree, with her cub, at around 3 p.m., and as deputies aren’t able to stay indefinitely, they’re using the opportunity to educate nearby residents about the potential danger for pets and small children.

“Deputies plan to stay another hour or so and educate residents in the area,” Miller said after the initial sighting was reported to The Signal, “to make them aware so they can exercise extreme caution.”

Typically, Fish and Wildlife officials will not respond unless there’s a direct threat.

