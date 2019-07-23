Bella Vida hosts ‘Colors of Our Lives’ concert and art exhibit

The Bella Vida senior center is hosting a free concert and art exhibit Friday, Aug. 9.



The Colors of Our Lives Concert will feature the Silvertone Singers, under the direction of John Swinford, performing popular music thematically arranged with colors in mind, including hits like “Yellow Submarine,” “Scarlet Ribbons” and “Red Rubber Ball,” according to Robin Clough, volunteers and recreation coordinator.

Guests will also be able to visit the art exhibit, which will showcase art created by Bella Vida’s art students under the same theme, complete with a live demonstration, Clough said. Light refreshments are also expected to be served during the event.



The Colors of Our Lives Concert & Art Exhibit is scheduled 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with music beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center Grand Banquet Room, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. For more information, call Bella Vida at 661-259-9444 or email [email protected].

