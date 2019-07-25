Burglars ransack Castaic home, steal two firearms

A homeowner returned to her Castaic residence Thursday to find that burglars had ransacked her home sometime during the day, stealing two firearms from the residence.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to a home on the 27000 block of Firebrand Drive, near Crawford Place.



“We did send deputies to that location around 2:30 p.m. to take a report,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The incident happened sometime between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.



“The informant said that she came home and found her house ransacked, several items missing, including two firearms,” Miller said.



The firearms were reported to be semi-automatic. Ammunition for the guns was also reportedly taken.



Detectives are in the process of writing up their report.

