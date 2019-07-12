Canyon Country Ferrari thief accepts plea deal

A man accused of stealing a Ferrari from a Canyon Country residence and then smuggling meth into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station accepted a plea deal Thursday.

Cristian Trabanino, 22, entered a plea of no contest to charges of second degree burglary, vehicle theft and bringing narcotics into a jail facility as a result of the June 29 incident involving the 2008 F-430 Ferrari, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

“He pleaded no contest to three counts, and he was sentenced to two years in state prison,” said Santiago.

The suspect was also found to be in violation of his probation conditions related to auto theft and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office earlier this month.

His arrest stems from an early morning incident two weeks ago when deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station recognized a vehicle matching the description of the reportedly stolen Ferrari at a gas station on Via Princessa and Sierra Highway, according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Deputies learned that the driver was on probation for vehicle theft and had two warrants for his arrest totaling $75,000, she added. At the time of the arrest, the suspect said he did not have any illegal narcotics, but was later found to have methamphetamine when booked into the station’s jail, deputies said.

The suspect allegedly stole the Ferrari from the victim’s garage when it was left unattended with the keys, according to Miller.