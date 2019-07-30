Concerts in the Park to feature Fleetwood Mac tribute

The city of Santa Clarita’s 30th annual Concerts in the Park series continues with another music-filled weekend, featuring Mirage, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, this Saturday.



This year, the free and family-friendly concert series runs Saturdays at Central Park with a variety of bands to satisfy everyone’s music tastes, including tribute bands, a party band as well as an original band, according to Dave Knutson, arts and events administrator.



Based in Los Angeles, Mirage captures the look and sound of Fleetwood Mac live in concert. The band was formed as a spinoff of Stevie Nicks’ tribute band, Bella Donna, who were praised by Nicks after she heard the band perform live, according to event organizers.



A variety of food vendors are also expected to be at the concerts, and residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the show.



The Concerts in the Park series is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.

