Deputies detain three allegedly passing ‘firearm’ at Sierra Highway, Dolan Way

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies detained three men who were reportedly passing around a “firearm” – which turned out to be a paintball gun – by Dolan Way and Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita on Sunday.



“A witness described them (to us), so deputies went to the location and detained them,” said Lt. Derrick Ballentine of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in response to the initial report.



The incident was first called into the Sheriff’s Station at 5:44 p.m.



While deputies held the men at gunpoint, Sierra Highway was briefly shut down as a precaution. Sierra Highway was reopened shortly thereafter.



Ballentine said it was determined the three individuals had a paintball gun and not a firearm.