Deputies detain three allegedly passing ‘firearm’ at Sierra Highway, Dolan Way

35 mins ago
Ryan Mancini
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies detain three males at gunpoint in connection with a reported firearm at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dolan Way in Canyon Country Sunday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies detained three men who were reportedly passing around a “firearm” – which turned out to be a paintball gun – by Dolan Way and Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita on Sunday. 

“A witness described them (to us), so deputies went to the location and detained them,” said Lt. Derrick Ballentine of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in response to the initial report.

The incident was first called into the Sheriff’s Station at 5:44 p.m.

While deputies held the men at gunpoint, Sierra Highway was briefly shut down as a precaution. Sierra Highway was reopened shortly thereafter.

Ballentine said it was determined the three individuals had a paintball gun and not a firearm. 

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018 and previously worked as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while enrolled as a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.