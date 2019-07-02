Deputies investigate reports of possible assault in Newhall

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation revealed no evidence of a shooting after deputies responded to reports of an assault in the Placerita Canyon area Tuesday afternoon.



At around 3 p.m., multiple units rolled out to the 24800 block of Horseshoe Lane in Newhall in response to a call about a potential assault, according to Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“There were reports of two men seen on bicycles with a rifle in the area,” he said. “Deputies are out confirming this information, and if a crime was committed at all.”



After canvassing for the suspects, deputies did not identify anyone and found no evidence of a shooting, Somoano said.



“There were some phone calls that came in shortly after reporting firework activity in that area,” said station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

