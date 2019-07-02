Deputies investigate reports of possible assault in Newhall

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation revealed no evidence of a shooting after deputies responded to reports of an assault in the Placerita Canyon area Tuesday afternoon. 

At around 3 p.m., multiple units rolled out to the 24800 block of Horseshoe Lane in Newhall in response to a call about a potential assault, according to Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“There were reports of two men seen on bicycles with a rifle in the area,” he said. “Deputies are out confirming this information, and if a crime was committed at all.” 

After canvassing for the suspects, deputies did not identify anyone and found no evidence of a shooting, Somoano said. 

“There were some phone calls that came in shortly after reporting firework activity in that area,” said station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]