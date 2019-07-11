Deputies rescue dogs trapped in hot car

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rescued four dogs after a citizen called to report dogs left in a hot van in Stevenson Ranch Wednesday afternoon.



Deputies found three rottweilers and one pit bull trapped in a van, with a window barely opened, in a parking area near townhomes, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a social media post Wednesday.



They proceeded to rescue the dogs from the van, which was determined to have an inside temperature of 108 degrees, and provide them with water, she wrote.



Dogs were rescued from a hot van Wednesday afternoon in Stevenson Ranch. Courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Control officers also responded to the scene and cited the owner, who emerged from “visiting a friend” in one of the condos for a few hours, the post read.



With temperatures reaching the triple digits later this week, Miller reminds residents that it is too hot to leave your dogs in the car as they, too, suffer from heatstroke and can die.



“Leaving the windows down or parking in the shade is not enough to prevent this,” she wrote.



