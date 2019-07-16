Deputies searching for suspect tied to Mandarin Wong Chinese Restaurant burglary

After responding to reports of a front door smashed at a Newhall restaurant Tuesday morning, deputies are looking for a burglary suspect in connection to the incident.

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 23700 block of Lyons Avenue around 9 a.m., where they found Mandarin Wong Chinese Restaurant to have no front door and remnants of a cash register.



“The glass door was broken, but we got it fixed in the morning and opened for business at 11 a.m.,” said the store manager, who asked to remain anonymous. “There was about $70 in the cash register.”



Deputies received a call from a neighboring business, who spotted the front door had been smashed, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station.



“This is still relatively new and detectives are determining with the restaurant what exactly happened and when the burglary took place, but I can only assume this happened anytime between Monday night when the business closed and early Tuesday morning,” she said.



Deputies are looking through surveillance footage that reveals the suspect, whose face is covered by the hood of a sweater, breaking and entering the restaurant, smashing the cash register and a savings bank containing tips.



The burglary incident came to a surprise to some in the area, saying the vicinity is calm for the most part, according to Giovany Salinas, an employee at neighboring business Final Score Food and Beverage.



As of Tuesday evening, no one is in custody and a report was still being processed, Miller added.

Anyone with additional information can contact law enforcement by calling detectives at 661-255-1121 ext. 5146 or submit anonymous tips to the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers.