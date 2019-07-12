Enrollment open for OLPH’s transitional kindergarten program

Schools will be back in session in August, and the same goes with Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s transitional kindergarten program, which has a start date of Aug. 16.



After they found success with the program last year with a maximum of 25 students, Principal Sharon Krahl said it would continue into the 2019-2020 school year.



“We’ve received many phone calls about the preschool program,” Krahl said. “There’s a need for a Catholic preschool program. Parents will perhaps want to go the TK route, and (we’ll) be able to offer families of Santa Clarita the TK option for their 4-year-olds.”



The program includes one credentialed teacher and two aides for the classroom. The program offers children a curriculum to learn the alphabet, numbers and computer coding, along with prayers and learning religious principles.



“They take turns, they share, wait their turn,” Krahl said. “It is a school curriculum appropriate for 4-year-olds.”



School days last from 7:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. The price of tuition is affordable for parents on a tight budget, Krahl said, at $5,285. OLPH’s transitional kindergarten program is also open to non-Catholic families, though the education will remain the same for Catholic and non-Catholic students alike.



“It’s a really strong, tight-knit community,” she said. “We have an active parent-teacher association. Our parents make friends for life. Our kids go on and do great things when they graduate from us. It’s small enough where we get to know everyone.”



To find out more about the program, visit olphsc.org/classes/tk/.