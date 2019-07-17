Family Promise to host two fundraisers in coming weeks

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to serving local homeless families, has begun gearing up to host not one, but two fundraisers this summer.



Executive Director Roché Vermaak said the organization wanted to create various fundraisers to appeal to different audiences, all with the hopes of benefiting homeless and low-income families in the community.



All proceeds from both events will go directly toward Family Promise and supporting families in need, according to Vermaak.



“Homelessness comes in many different forms,” Vermaak said. “Eighty-five percent of people (in the program) are single mothers. We just have so many challenges and need the funds to help (families) get back on their feet and find housing.”



Hold ‘Em for Family Promise



You can join Family Promise in raising the ante to help homeless children and their families at the first Hold ‘Em for Family Promise poker night fundraiser on Saturday at Fasthouse.



“This event is for those who want to play poker or just have fun,” Vermaak said.



The event is planned to include dinner, drinks and a poker tournament with prizes up to $500 given for the final table.



Registration and initial buy-ins are $100 with re-buys available at the event. The event is scheduled to begin with dinner and drinks from 6 to 7 p.m. and poker from 7 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Fasthouse, located at 28757 Industry Drive in Valencia.



Drum Circle



Then, join Family Promise and Remo Drums for a drum circle on Saturday, Aug. 3.



Remo Drums, the world’s largest drum manufacturer, will host a drumming circle, taught by world-renowned drumming instructor and percussionist, Chris Ramirez, with dinner and refreshments afterward, Vermaak said.



“This event is for people of all ages and is family-friendly, so people can bring their kids,” Vermaak added. “It also allows low-income or homeless families to join in and come have fun.”



Tickets are $30 per adult and $15 per child, with children 2 and under free, and includes dinner and refreshments. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to sponsor a child and their parent to attend instead by registering on the website. The drum circle is scheduled 5 to 7 p.m. at REMO Drums, located at 28101 Industry Drive in Valencia.



For more information or to register for either event, visit familypromisescv.org.

