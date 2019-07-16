FEC releases fundraising totals for second quarter

The Federal Election Commission released the fundraising totals for the second quarter of the 2020 election cycle Monday, and Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, continued to lead the way in each of the listed fundraising categories.

The latest financial reports from the FEC detail the money that was raised by candidates up until June 30, and include Hill’s tally along with the four Republican challengers — Mike Garcia, Angela Underwood Jacobs, Suzette Martinez Valladares and Mark Cripe.

Hill

Hill has received a total of $1.34 million in contributions during the two quarters of the current election cycle, which is more than five times the total of the closest challenger, according to FEC.gov. Individual contributions comprised nearly $995,000 of Hill’s total donations, while more than $330,000 came from “other committee contributions.”

Hill had no loans, but she did receive $14,000 from other authorized committees, according to the fundraising totals. She ended the period with $1.1 million in cash on hand.

Garcia

Republican challenger Mike Garcia previously said he expected to report to the FEC that he raised as much as $250,000 in the second quarter of the campaign cycle.

Garcia reported $250,257; however, nearly half of his total came from a $125,000 loan the candidate made to himself. He received $125,250 in individual and committee contributions, according to the FEC. Garcia has nearly $208,000 in cash on hand.

Underwood Jacobs

Underwood Jacobs is another Republican challenger who raised more than $100,000 last quarter, according to the FEC.

Nearly $118,000 of Underwood Jacobs’ total funds were a result of individual contributions, while the remaining $3,600 were received from other committee contributions.

Like Hill, Underwood Jacobs received no loans. She had $120,000 on hand as of June 30.

Valladares

Valladares was one of the first Republicans to announce their candidacy against Hill this election season and in the time since, she has raised more than $20,000, according to the FEC.

All of Valladares’ $20,000 in contributions were received from individual contributors, according to the FEC’s data. Valladares also received no loans. She had $9,200 on hand as of June 30.

Cripe

Cripe is one of the newest challengers seeking to represent the 25th Congressional District, and, according to the FEC, he has raised more than $15,000 in the time since he declared his candidacy.

All of Cripe’s fundraising has been a result of individual contributions, according to the FEC. He has received no loans and has more than $13,000 in cash on hand.