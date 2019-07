Firefighters responded to an RV fire Saturday evening at an RV storage facility in Santa Clarita.



The call came in at 6:30 p.m. for RVs on fire at a storage unit near the 26900 block of Furnivall Avenue off of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.





At least four RVs and one vehicle were fully involved upon arrival with no structures threatened, Pickett added.



Knockdown was called at 6:56 p.m., Pickett said.



Los Angeles Country firefighters work to knock down RV fire Saturday evening. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal