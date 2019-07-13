Firefighters respond to drowning child call in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the 27000 block of Wellsley Way in Santa Clarita after receiving a call about a drowning child on Saturday.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department received an initial call at 12:54 p.m. and arrived in five minutes, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett.
Fire officials had designated Heritage Park as the landing zone to airlift the child to a nearby hospital. The child was reported to be breathing and was instead taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital
No further information about the child’s condition was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.
