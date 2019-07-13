Firefighters respond to drowning child call in Santa Clarita

Ryan Mancini
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the 27000 block of Wellsley Way in Santa Clarita after receiving a call about a drowning child on Saturday. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received an initial call at 12:54 p.m. and arrived in five minutes, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett. 

Fire officials had designated Heritage Park as the landing zone to airlift the child to a nearby hospital. The child was reported to be breathing and was instead taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital

No further information about the child’s condition was immediately available. 

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available. 

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in May 2018 and previously worked as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while enrolled as a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.