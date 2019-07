Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a small spot fire on the 20300 block of Adriana Place, near Via Princessa, Tuesday evening.



The initial call came in at 8:53 p.m. with reports of a 30-by-30-foot spot fire, according to Supervisor Martin Rangel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“They can handle with a few engines, and four engines remain on scene to put out the fire,” Rangel said.