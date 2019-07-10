Firefighters handle Agua Dulce brush fire

Los Angeles County firefighters battled half-acre brush fire that grew to about an acre in the Agua Dulce area, near Highway 14, Wednesday morning.

“We were dispatched at 8:34 a.m., we were on scene at 9:01 a.m.,” according to Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire’s location is fairly remote and difficult to access, according to Lim, who gave the nearest cross streets as Briggs and Agua Dulce roads, not far from Vasquez Rocks.

“Two ‘outbuildings,’ a barn or a shed are on fire, but no large structures,” Lim said, adding no homes are threatened and no injuries have been reported. That later became three such buildings, according to on-scene reports.

The fire was reportedly under control by 9:40 a.m., reported at 70% containment, Lim said.

Aerial resources such as the helicopter were already being released at that time, indicating firefighters expected it to be out shortly.

The fire comes one day after county officials approved a motion that would add “enhanced proactive fire response in high-risk areas by partnering with the county’s emergency services departments, sheriff’s homeless outreach service teams, the L.A. Homeless Services Authority and other county-funded outreach programs.”

During the county discussion, it was noted that riverbeds and wildland areas may provide refuge for the unsheltered but it may also pose significant risks of flooding and, often, fires as a result of cooking fires, such as the 2017 Skirball blaze in a Bel Air neighborhood that destroyed six homes.

Fire officials also mentioned a recent incident in Valencia, when a small grass fire ignited in the wash near a dealership off Auto Center Drive.

There was no cause for the blaze reported at this time.

