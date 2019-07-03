Forge Ahead Arts to host reception for new art installation

Forge Ahead Arts, a nonprofit arts organization, with the help of the city of Santa Clarita, has created SNAP, a new art installation on display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Art Space.

A reception celebrating the installation is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, so guests can experience the art and have an opportunity to meet the artists.

“This is kind of an interesting project as it’s been several years in the making,” said Executive Director Stephanie O’Connor. “(The idea) was first conceived when we were installing our first piece at the mall (in 2015).”

Artists Moire Lendering prepares to hang some of the panels displaying the 550 painted mouse traps of the exhibit entitled SNAP! on Wednesday which will hang at the Town Center Art Space until November 1st, on the second floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia. Dan Watson/The Signal

This installation focuses on all the visual stimuli, such as media, advertising and the internet, that are “attempting to persuade, lure and direct us,” said O’Connor.

“Our philosophy around art is that one of the roles of art is to highlight different questions and concerns in society, not to provide an answer, but just to shine light on different questions,” O’Connor said. “Artists started noticing ways that art is used to bring people in. In the world we live in, everything is so fast-paced, and everything has to reach out and grab your attention in some way. It’s interesting for us as artists to look at that.”

The piece aims to analyze “what ideas move us to action and what forces influence our beliefs and desires,” O’Connor added.

The installation is scheduled to be on display through Nov. 1, with a reception held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Town Center Art Space in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd. For more information, visit forgeaheadarts.org.

