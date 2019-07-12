Friends of Hart Park seek volunteers

By Patti Rasmussen

For The Signal



It’s summertime and that means picnics in the park. Many Santa Clarita residents pack up food, the kids, a couple of blankets and head over the shady area of William S. Hart Regional Park to enjoy a little family time.

Besides the picnics and the games, a special attraction at Hart Park is the Hart Mansion and Museum. If you are interested in local history and Western art, the Hart Mansion is a good place to start.

Friends of Hart Park are looking for a few good men, women and young adults who would like to volunteer a couple of hours on the weekend at the Hart Park Gift Shop.

The Gift Shop operates Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

William S. Hart Regional Park is located just off Newhall Avenue. The park is part of the 265-acre ranch donated to the public by silent cowboy movie star William S. Hart.

Thousands of visitors enjoy the many amenities at the park, which include a barnyard zoo, picnic grounds, hiking and equestrian trails and tours of the Hart residence and museum.

The gift store is stocked with a wide variety of merchandise, including Western-themed books, music, movies, jewelry, purses, home decorations, artwork, toys and other items, including a limited amount of snacks and cold drinks.

The Friends have supported the mansion, helped with the animals, maintained numerous art treasures and raised money for operations for years, in order to keep the facility open to the community.

Anyone who’d like to volunteer at the shop is asked to contact Gift Store Manager Becki Basham at 661-259-6520, or via email at [email protected].

