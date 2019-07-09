Garcia announces nearly $250,000 raised in first quarter

Republican 25th Congressional District candidate Mike Garcia announced Tuesday he raised nearly $250,000 in his first reporting period of the campaign

Garcia said in a news release he hopes to continue gaining support so he can stand against the socialist agenda he believes Democrats are imposing on the country.

“I am incredibly humbled by the vast amount of support we’ve received since becoming a candidate for Congress,” Garcia said Tuesday. “Folks across the district know that I will fight for them and will stand up against the socialist agenda that (Rep.) Katie Hill and her big supporter (Rep.) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are trying to push in Washington. While Katie Hill is being financially rewarded by liberal special interests for pushing Ocasio-Cortez and (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi’s agendas, I will continue to spread our message of defending freedom and protecting our country just as I did for nearly 20 years in the United States Navy.”

Garcia declared his candidacy for the 25th Congressional District in April, and, according to Tuesday’s release, the congressional candidate has been supported by more than a dozen current and former elected officials in the time since, including former Reps. Howard “Buck” McKeon and Elton Gallegly.

Shortly after announcing his intention to run, Garcia said he’d be holding private and public speaking engagements in the coming months to garner additional support.

“And we also have to fundraise. The bottom line is we need to raise money,” Garcia previously said. “Katie Hill and her party have raised significant amounts of money for these races and we need to match that or better.”