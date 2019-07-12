Gribbons set to become president of Los Angeles Valley College

After nearly two decades serving College of the Canyons and its students, Barry Gribbons has agreed to become president of Los Angeles Valley College.

Gribbons is the eighth person to leave COC and become a college president, according to school officials.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Gribbons said in an interview Friday. “COC has been great. I’ve had great experiences and I appreciate all the opportunities I’ve had in 19 years.”

Gibbons added, “I’ve developed a lot of cherished friendships; but with that said, Los Angeles Valley College is a great community college and I look forward to continue building a welcoming environment and strong academic programs.”

“For someone who is talented, passionate and wants to make a difference in the lives of others, this leadership opportunity is a calling (and) I am thrilled that Dr. Barry Gribbons — one of our cherished colleagues and dedicated administrative leaders at COC —- has the chance to take this exciting next step in his career,” Chancellor Dianne Van Hook added Friday. “Of course, we will all be sad to see Barry go because he has been an integral part of the team that has built COC and has made his mark on ever so many points of pride at our college.

“Yet, COC is all about potential and enabling people to achieve their dreams,” Van Hook said. “This is an opportunity for Barry to do just that.”

Gribbons still needs to be approved by L.A. Valley’s Board of Trustees, but Gribbons said he expects to begin his time as head of the Los Angeles-based college on Aug. 15 and will remain at COC until Aug. 12.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.