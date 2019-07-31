Hill accepting applications for advisory councils

Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, invited residents to apply for one of the three recently launched advisory councils whose purpose will be to serve California’s 25th Congressional District.

“The advisory councils will seek expert, solutions-based feedback and engage with the community around issues impacting residents, with a specific focus on how the federal government can help tackle those issues in creative ways,” a news release stated.

Constituents who are interested in participating in the African American Advisory Council, Latino Advisory Council or Senior Advisory Council should submit their applications to [email protected] or call 661-802-0244, officials said, mentioning all applications and corresponding documents must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

“I am thankful that members of advisory councils will serve as ‘boots on the ground’ to provide valuable feedback and recommendations directly from the community regarding policies, programs, and resources that enhance and support our district,” Hill said.For more information about the process, visit katiehill.house.gov/advisory-council-program.