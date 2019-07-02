Jackknifed semi truck causes traffic delays

1 min ago
Lorena Mejia
First responders work to remove two semi trucks after a traffic collision jackknifed one of them on the 14 freeway near the Soledad Canyon Road exit on Tuesday morning. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

A traffic collision involving two semi trucks on Highway 14 is currently causing major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a crash on the northbound 14 freeway, just north of the Soledad Canyon Road exit, according to Brian Stevens, inspector for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“At least one of the semi trucks was jackknifed and all lanes became blocked,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Priessman. 

Caltrans workers assist first responders at the scene of a crash on the 14 freeway near the Soledad Canyon Road exit after one of two semi trucks was jackknifed. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

As a result of the crash, Caltrans set up a hard closure around 6:30 a.m., and traffic was diverted towards the center divider to keep drivers moving, according to Priessman.

“Gravel was spilled at the scene, but there wasn’t any hazardous material,” he added.

As of 9:20 a.m., traffic continues to be stalled from the Sand Canyon Road exit towards Soledad Canyon Road because of the Sigalert. It is unknown what time it will be cleared, according to officials.

“Nobody was injured, but there looks like there’s an ambulance at Henry Mayo,” said Priessman. “It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.”

Traffic stalled on the 14 freeway after two semi trucks collided Tuesday morning. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

