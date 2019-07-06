LAPD chase ends in Newhall, one detained without incident

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department pursued a suspected stolen vehicle that pulled off from Interstate 5 into Newhall and resulted in an arrest without incident.



At approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle led LAPD officers into Calgrove Boulevard, turning toward Creekside Drive and Clearbank Lane



LAPD requested to California Highway Patrol to assist with traffic control, while they asked for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to set up spike strips outside of the containment zone if the suspect were to attempt to escape, Miller said.



“SCV Sheriffs (were) not directly involved with the detainment,” she said.



Information about where the pursuit began and which division of the LAPD pursued the vehicle was not immediately available.



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.