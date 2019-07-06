LAPD chase ends in Newhall, one detained without incident

1 min ago
Add Comment
Ryan Mancini

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department pursued a suspected stolen vehicle that pulled off from Interstate 5 into Newhall and resulted in an arrest without incident. 

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle led LAPD officers into Calgrove Boulevard, turning toward Creekside Drive and Clearbank Lane

LAPD requested to California Highway Patrol to assist with traffic control, while they asked for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to set up spike strips outside of the containment zone if the suspect were to attempt to escape, Miller said. 

“SCV Sheriffs (were) not directly involved with the detainment,” she said. 

Information about where the pursuit began and which division of the LAPD pursued the vehicle was not immediately available. 

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018 and previously worked as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while enrolled as a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.