LAPD officer from Valencia gets probation in fraud case

A Los Angeles Police Department traffic officer who lives in Valencia was sentenced earlier this month to three years probation after pleading no contest to one misdemeanor count of workers’ compensation insurance fraud.



Officer Jason Gordon, 48, appeared July 2 in a courtroom at the Criminal Justice Center.



After having entered his plea, Gordon was immediately placed on three years of summary probation by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William N. Sterling, Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, wrote in a news release issued earlier this month.



Gordon was also required to complete 300 hours of community service and pay more than $12,000 in restitution under the terms of a negotiated plea agreement.



Over several months in 2016, Gordon went on workers’ compensation leave for an on-the-job injury at the Los Angeles Police Department, but was found to be engaged in certain physical activities that were inconsistent with his claimed injury, according to the news release.



Gordon was arrested after LAPD investigators reported they had learned he was working out in a manner “inconsistent with his claimed injury.”



Under the insurance code it is unlawful to “make or cause to be made a knowingly false or fraudulent material statement or material representation for the purpose of obtaining or denying any compensation.”



