Local artists host art exhibition at Fast Frame Gallery

Local award-winning artists Zony Gordon and Bonny Butler will be the featured artists at the “Two of Us” art exhibition at the Fast Frame Gallery in Valencia from Aug. 1-31.



The art show is expected to feature the latest watercolor, acrylic and mixed media artwork from both artists with a focus on contemporary impressionistic art. Live art demonstrations from both artists are also expected to be scheduled during the exhibit.



“Streets of Italy” by Zony Gordon will be on display at the “Two of Us” art exhibition at Fast Frame Gallery in Valencia Aug. 1-31. Courtesy photo

Both artists are members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association and their artwork is typically featured locally at the SCAA Art Gallery in Newhall, Canyon Theatre Guild and some local libraries.



A wine reception is scheduled 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 with hors d’oeuvres and dessert, as well as musical entertainment provided by guitarist and singer Don Butler. The event, which is free and open to the public, is also expected to include a raffle where the winner does not have to be present to win.



“Wild and Beautiful” by Bonny Butler will be on display at the “Two of Us” art exhibition at Fast Frame Gallery in Valencia Aug. 1-31. Courtesy photo

Fast Frame Valencia is located at 24204 Valencia Blvd. For more information, call 661-312-3422 or 661-993-6234 and Fast Frame can be reached at 661-291-1325.



“Lush and Green!” by Zony Gordon will be on display at the “Two of Us” art exhibition at Fast Frame Gallery in Valencia Aug. 1-31. Courtesy photo