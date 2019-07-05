Magnitude 5.4 quake near Searles Valley felt across SCV, 1 day after 6.4 temblor

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled Southern California just less than one day after a 6.4 temblor shook the region on Independence day and jolts were felt across the Santa Clarita Valley.



The quake is one of many aftershocks since Thursday’s incident. It struck at about 4:07 a.m. and was centered about 9.9 miles west of Searles Valley, about 11.2 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



No damage or injuries were reported in the SCV or Los Angeles County, the SCV Sheriff’s Station and L.A. County Fire Department said.



Some residents from various parts of the valley took to social media to share that they had felt the quake, with some sharing that the jolt woke them up.

