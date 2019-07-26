Man accused of robbing a Stevenson Ranch business at knife-point arrested

Deputies arrested a suspect who allegedly wielded a knife and threatened employees at a business he’s accused of robbing.

Roberto Alonso, 31, described by deputies as an unemployed transient, was arrested mid-afternoon Thursday on suspicion of robbery, a felony.

On Monday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a robbery that occurred at a business on the 25500 block of The Old Road, in Stevenson Ranch.

A man entered the business and allegedly threatened store employees with a large knife during the commission of a robbery, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a post on the station’s Facebook page.

Given details of the robbery, detectives from two specialty teams at the station worked on the case together, according to the post.

Deputies with the Crime Impact Team teamed up with deputies assigned to the Summer Crime Enforcement Team deputies in a joint effort to find the suspect, Miller said. Working off information culled from the company’s video surveillance cameras, the two teams worked “around the clock.”

On Thursday, their “diligent” investigative work paid off, she said.

Alonso was booked into custody with bail set at $50,000.

[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

