Man sought after dog shot to death in Canyon Country arrested

A man sought by deputies after a dog was shot to death at a Canyon Country home Tuesday night is no longer missing, Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s officials said Thursday. 

The suspect, 57-year-old Christopher Nard, was found and arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of animal cruelty and negligent discharge of a firearm, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller. 

“Deputies reported that the suspect made contact with his family members and deputies were then able to take him in,” she said. He was arrested around 3:30 a.m., according to the station’s booking records. 

Nard, described by law enforcement as a man who “is severely depressed,” was reported as a missing person-critical since Wednesday. 

The incident stems from deputies responding to a report of a possible domestic violence incident Tuesday night that resulted in a lengthy standoff situation, which started after a dog was shot and killed in a home on the 19100 block of Delight Street, near Whites Canyon Road.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available. 

