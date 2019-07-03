Mayor Marsha McLean: Celebrate the nation’s independence in Santa Clarita

Come Fourth of July, all across the country patriotic displays and family-friendly events will be organized to celebrate the memorable moment in history when the United States gained its independence from Great Britain. Having our community come together to enjoy all that Santa Clarita has to offer is very special and a wonderful way to acknowledge this important American holiday.

Every year on the Fourth of July, the city of Santa Clarita transforms into a festive and patriotic town. Get ready to break out your red, white and blue and celebrate the nation’s independence at multiple events being hosted throughout the day.

Most major holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, take place when the weather is cold. I love that the Fourth of July is in the summertime, when we have gorgeous weather, perfect for outdoor activities such as barbecues, parades and even a race! (Don’t forget your sunscreen!)

Independence Day Classic

Start your day bright and early with the 37th annual Independence Day Classic, hosted by the Santa Clarita Runners’ Club. Come out to Newhall Memorial Park, located at 24933 Newhall Ave., to walk, run or simply watch the race. The Classic includes something for everyone, with a 10K, 5K, and a Kid’s K. All of the races begin and end at the park and stretch along the Fourth of July Parade route. The 10K race begins at 7 a.m., the 5K race at 8 a.m. and the Kids K at 7:45 a.m. Those who complete the race will receive a beautiful Fourth of July-inspired finisher’s medal. If you’re interested in learning more, please visit SCRunners.org.

Rotary pancake breakfast, parade

After the race, refuel with some yummy pancakes at the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast takes place from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the former Roger Dunn Golf Shop, located at 24200 Main St. To learn more, visit SCVRotaryClub.com

The parade begins at 9 a.m., and is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “The Signal Century: Celebrating Our Press Freedom,” and will once again feature colorful floats, live music, horses, classic cars, military presentations and much more.

Along with other Santa Clarita City Council members, I will be riding in the parade and hope to see you there! The parade will begin on Main Street and travel down Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road, before finishing at 16th Street. For more information on this celebration, please visit SCVParade.com.

Fireworks show

Fourth of July wouldn’t be complete without a spectacular fireworks show, and that’s exactly what you’ll get at the Santa Clarita Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Starting at 9:15 p.m., the show will fill the sky with a dazzling display of luminous lights. For the full experience, tune in to KHTS AM 1220 to listen to a live soundtrack of patriotic tunes that accompany the fireworks show. Given that our fireworks show is extremely popular, I’d like to encourage guests to arrive early, as major intersections and streets will be impacted. I also want to take a moment to remind our community that fireworks are illegal in Santa Clarita, including those labeled “safe and sane.” Leave the fireworks to the pros and come out to our show!

While you get into the spirit and celebrate Fourth of July this year with friends and family, don’t forget to take a moment to thank the many courageous men and women who have made sacrifices fighting for our nation’s liberty. Remember that Independence Day is worthy of celebration because it marks our country’s freedom – a freedom that is secured by our brave troops.

On behalf of the Santa Clarita City Council, I wish you and your family a safe and wonderful Fourth of July!

Marsha McLean is the mayor of the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at [email protected]

