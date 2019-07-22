Mobile health tour to provide free health screenings Thursday

DaVita Kidney Care’s mobile health tour, which seeks to provide free health screenings and kidney care education to residents across California, plans to stop at the Canyon Country Community Center this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The mobile health clinic is scheduled to include diabetes and biometrics screenings, which will test one’s blood pressure and body mass index, according to a news release. Participants will then be able to review their personal and confidential results with DaVita staff.

It’s been estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that 37 million Americans older than 20 have chronic kidney disease, or CKD, according to the release. The leading causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure, which can both be detected through the screenings that are planned Thursday.

“One-in-three adults is at risk for developing CKD,” according to DaVita officials, but if diagnosed early, it may be possible to slow down the progression of kidney disease or stop it altogether.

Residents who are interested in participating in the upcoming mobile health tour should visit healthtour.davita.com/ for more information.