Myles Garrett: Saugus football player turned West Point cadet

Editor’s note: This is the first in a continuing series looking at Santa Clarita Valley residents who earned acceptance into the various U.S. military academies.

For years, Myles Garrett has been preparing for one goal. Whether he was on the football field, in the classroom or speaking with his high school counselor: Myles Garrett wanted to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

He would achieve that goal.

Garrett began attending West Point Academy in upstate New York, and he said he hoped his lifetime of preparation had adequately prepared him.

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was in junior high school,” he said. “I always wanted to serve in our military, but I just wasn’t sure where I plugged in.”

Garrett said that he and his father, from the beginning of his freshman year, had been working with a Saugus High School counselor on how he could make his dream a reality. Throughout his high school career, Garrett earned a 4.04 GPA while playing football and rugby, and running track and field.

Myles Garrett, a former Saugus High School football player, hopes to play rugby this coming year at the United States Military Academy West Point. Courtesy photo.

He’s hoping he’ll be able to continue his passion for rugby once he reaches Ithaca, and play for the Army Black Knights.

In terms of his goals for what he wants to do once he enters West Point, he says he’s not exactly sure, but he wants his future to be with one of the “three-letter agencies,” referring to the CIA or FBI.

“I want to be in a position where I can make a huge difference, not only in our nation, but in the world,” Garrett said. “And I’ve been taking Chinese for the last three years.”

Garrett said two weeks ago, days before his induction ceremony at West Point, that he was excited for the opportunity, which he called “worthwhile for his life.”

“I’m anxious to go there, and see how its going to be, and I won’t be able to see some of my friends,” he said. “But it’s more so that I want to put myself into the new environment … it’s going to be a big change. I’m excited.”