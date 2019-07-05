Nonprofits invited to ‘Meet the Grant Makers’

Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofits are invited to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts during a panel presentation and seminar happening Friday.

The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host its Meet the Grant Makers event with the participation of representatives from S. Mark Taper Foundation and the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation, according to a news release from the college. The event will feature a range of interactive discussions focused on helping attendees:

Engage in dialogue with potential donors about their organization’s major priorities

Understand how to make their grant applications stand out.

Learn how to build meaningful relationships with organization representatives.

Network and form partnerships with other non-profit professionals.

Successfully secure grants and other forms of aid.

The panel presentation will particularly be focused on current giving priorities, as well as both targeted and precise grant requests, the news release added.

Representatives from more than 30 local non-profit organizations are expected to be in attendance, and in an effort to help create partnerships and explore the possibility of future collaboration projects, the program will provide attendees with the opportunity to network.

Meet the Grant Makers will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, in Room 258 of the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center located on the college’s Valencia campus.

Admission to the event and parking in the University Center lot are both complimentary, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance in order to receive a free parking pass.

“Attendees that do not register in advance will need to purchase a one-day parking pass for $2 from one the lot’s automated kiosks,” the release states.

For more information about ‘Meet the Grant Makers,’ call 661-362-3644 or email [email protected]