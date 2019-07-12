Oakmont of Valencia hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

After deciding to expand their services to create a new senior living community, Oakmont of Valencia has opened its doors to residents this week and hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.



This is Oakmont’s second location in Santa Clarita, an addition that was created to respond to the growing number of seniors in the community.



“Three-and-a-half years ago we did this (at the) Santa Clarita (location), and it was such an amazing experience,” said Executive Director Margie Veis. “That day, we talked about how there was such a need in our community for more senior living … What an opportunity for myself, for my team and for our community, Santa Clarita, to have this beautiful, beautiful building to take care of our residents, to build a family at this community.”



Attendees applaud as the ribbon is cut at the grand opening of the new Oakmont of Valencia in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The new location is already 80% reserved and six residents have already moved in, Veis said.



“In just a few short years that Oakmont has been part of this community, it’s become more than buildings, it’s become the people that live here, it’s become a wonderful brand of a great quality of life, and it’s become the people that work here,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.



Oakmont was also joined by elected officials, who congratulated the community for its dedication to senior well-being.



“This is more than a facility, this a community, it’s people’s homes,” said Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita. “We have friends that live in Oakmont of Santa Clarita and they love it there and their families love it to go visit them there, so we really appreciate the investment in our community and the level of commitment to the residents.”



Attendees Kim Rollins, left, Robert Campbell get champagne from caregiver Safia Allibhoy at the grand opening of the new Oakmont of Valencia in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The event concluded with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, which was cut by Veis and a new Oakmont resident, Roz Allen.



This new location has an emphasis in memory care, “because those were the families we were turning away most and had the biggest need,” Veis said, which hits home for some, including Jonathan Ahmadi, a representative for Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce.



“My mother-in-law has ALS, so coming to a facility like this, seeing what the rooms are like, seeing the care that’s provided for people really warms my heart,” Ahmadi said. “I see firsthand the destructive power of a disease like ALS, like Alzheimer’s, so I wanted to thank the staff here for the work that you do and the care that you provide to the seniors in this community.”



Attendees gather in the main lobby at the grand opening of the new Oakmont of Valencia in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal