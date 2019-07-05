Oakmont of Valencia to host grand opening

Oakmont of Valencia, a new senior living community, is hosting its grand opening Saturday, July 13.

This is Oakmont’s second location in Santa Clarita, an addition that was created to respond to the growing number of seniors in the community.

“We opened our second location because we found that there was a definite need in Santa Clarita for senior living,” said Executive Director Margie Veis. “Oakmont of Valencia has an emphasis in memory care because those were the families we were turning away most and had the biggest need.”

The opening is expected to include food and drinks as well as live entertainment, with guests able to tour the newly completed facility.

Residents will begin moving in on Monday, and Oakmont of Valencia will join several other new locations that will add to the Oakmont brand, with development underway in several other locations across Southern California.

Oakmont of Valencia’s grand opening is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the new facility, located at 24070 Copper Hill Drive. Those interested in attending must RSVP by July 11 by calling 661-360-1756.