Person suffered serious injury from attack in Val Verde

A person reported to have been violently assaulted near Val Verde Park was rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday afternoon.



Shortly after 1:05 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the 30200 block of San Martinez Road, between Val Verde Road and Parker Street, said Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.



“This call came in as an assault requiring basic life support but was upgraded to advanced life support,” he said.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrived at the scene shortly after the arrival of paramedics.



