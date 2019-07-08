Public hearing set for plan to streamline city regulations

The Santa Clarita City Council is set to hold a public hearing Tuesday for the Jobs Creation Overlay Zone, a proposed plan for new zoning rules with a goal to create more jobs locally.



The public hearing is scheduled to take place during the council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, which follows an initial public hearing and unanimous adoption by the Planning Commission in late May.



The plan, dubbed JCOZ, would allow for streamlined development opportunities within targeted areas of Santa Clarita to achieve goals outlined in the city’s general plan, such as approve projects that allow for the creation of two jobs per new housing unit approved since 2011.



“The proposed JCOZ addresses goals identified in the general plan by making the city more attractive to corporate headquarters and businesses within the key sectors of the film/television, biomedical, technology and aerospace industries,” reads the city staff report.



The JCOZ would allow for increased building height for office buildings without a conditional use permit, which will speed up the permitting process — according to city staff — which would enhance the city’s “business-friendly” reputation, business officials in support of the plan have said.



The new regulations would affect existing business parks and industrial centers, such as Valencia Town Center, Needham Ranch, Centre Pointe, Tourney Road, Saugus Speedway and the Valencia Industrial Center.



Following the public hearing, the City Council will consider introducing an ordinance to implement the JCOZ.

