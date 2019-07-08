Reyes Winery to bring new location with rooftop tasting room in Newhall

Reyes Winery, the 16-acre vineyard in Agua Dulce, is bringing Santa Claritans a new location in the heart of Newhall with a rooftop tasting room and other amenities, owners announced Monday.



Construction crews officially broke ground July 8 to commence the development of a three-story, mixed-use building at 24329 Main St., said Reyes Winery owner Robert Reyes.



The 8,400-square-foot property, which Reyes has owned for just more than two years, will include a restaurant on the first floor, office and meeting space on the second level and an open-space tasting room on the third floor, which will offer a variety of Reyes-produced wines.



An aerial view of a new Reyes Winery building on Main Street in Newhall broke ground Monday, July 8, 2019, which will include a restaurant, office space and a rooftop tasting room. Courtesy of SRK Architects Inc.

“It’s pretty exciting for me because I’ve been in this community for 15 years,” said Reyes. “It’s exciting to be a part of the growing community that is Old Town Newhall.”



While he has owned the land for a while, Reyes has been in the entitlement process, design and approval stages with the city of Santa Clarita, which has taken some time, he said.



The permitting process started in 2017, according to Jason Crawford, planning, marketing and economic development manager with the city, who said the project has been a long time coming, and is one that’ll “really make a difference in the area.”



“But we are now breaking ground (Monday),” said Reyes. “Over the next couple of weeks, we will be doing some grading, and the foundation will come afterward.”



Renderings show the entrance to a new, three-story building for Reyes Winery, which will include a restaurant, office space and a rooftop tasting room, set for Main Street in Newhall. Courtesy of SRK Architects Inc.

Renderings of the development reveal a Victorian-style exterior building that matches its neighboring structures and a sleek and modern interior.



Though still in the very early stages of the project, Reyes said tenants for the restaurant space on the first floor of the building “are up for grabs. We do not have a tenant at this point, but there has been some interest.”



The new location will join about a half-dozen other wine- and beer-tasting destinations on Main Street, including Pulchella Winery, Newhall Press Room and Double Trouble Wine Room.



“We’re really excited about this project,” Crawford said. “This project will bring a great wine-tasting room down to Main Street, which will join other wineries down there. This’ll bring a lot more activities for folks to go out and enjoy.”



A special groundbreaking event is scheduled Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. for local businesses and dignitaries to learn more about the new location, Reyes said.

