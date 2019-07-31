Santa Clarita Shakespeare presents modern take on ‘Julius Caesar’

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare group presents a modern take on one of Shakespeare’s most famous histories, “Julius Caesar,” this weekend August 2-4 at the Newhall Family Theatre.

The Santa Clarita Valley thespians are describing the Shakespearean dramatic presentation as “Shakespeare meets the Mueller Report.”



Erin McBride Africa, associate artistic director of Santa Clarita Shakespeare, is organizing the show for this weekend only.

“Shakespeare’s writing is brilliant because he creates characters that continue to strike at the center of what it means to be human,” said Africa, “These are themes that continue to reverberate through times and societies.”



The production of “Julius Caesar” is a part of the Summer Theatre Festival, which includes classical plays, family plays, children’s productions and summer drama classes and workshops.



Seven actors reveal the characters and story in its examination of the corruption of political power, chaos after revolution.



This year is the 29th anniversary of the beginning of free Shakespeare in our community, founded by David Stears, the company’s executive director.



This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2-4 at the Newhall Family Theatre, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall. All performances are at 7 p.m. and free to the public, donations will be collected at the door.



For more information, visit scshakespearefest.org/freeshakespeare.

