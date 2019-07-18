Save the Date: Chamber’s Legislative Leader forum scheduled for October

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to hear from local elected representatives at its inaugural Legislative Leaders Forum on Friday, Oct. 4.

The forum will run from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and is scheduled to include: Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce; Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita; Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park; Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita; and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.

“Join the SCV Chamber as we host our first annual Legislative Leaders Forum with our federal and state elected officials,” an event flier reads.

More details, including the event’s location and how to register, are expected to be released in the coming weeks, and residents can contact [email protected] or 661-708-6977 if they have any questions.