SCV golfer records top-15 finish at U.S. Senior Open

The 2019 U.S. Senior Open concluded its four-round tournament play on Sunday at Warren Golf Course in Notre Dame, Indiana, on June 27-30, and Stevenson Ranch resident golfer Doug Garwood was among the top 15 golfers, finishing tied for 14th place.

In his 11th PGA Tour event in 2019, Garwood shot a four-round score of 3-under 277 shooting 70 in the first round, 69 in the second, 68 in the third and 70 in the final round.

With a total purse of $4 million, Garwood collected $63,216 along with South Africa’s Retief Goosen and fellow American Fran Quinn.

“Four million dollar purse keeps it exciting,” Garwood said before the tournament. “It’s another tournament on the schedule, I play about 20 to 22 champions tour events, and even though its run by the USGA, it’s on the Champions Tour schedule, so it’s not like it’s a special event. It stands alone per se, it’s just one in a series of events, and I try to play all the ones that I can.”

On the year, Garwood has won a grand total of $309,995.

Garwood has back-to-back top-10 finishes in the month of June, tying for eighth-place at the Principal Charity Classic before recording his best finish of the year with a seventh-place tie at the Mastercard Japan Championship.

Overall, Garwood has three top 10 finishes in the year, tying for eight-place at the Hoag Classic back in March before consecutive top-10 finishes at the Principal Charity Classic and the Mastercard Japan Championship.

He has made all 11 cuts thus far in 2019, including five top-25 finishes.

Over the course of the four-day U.S. Senior Open, Garwood ranked ninth with 17 total birdies, recording four birdies in the first, second and fourth round with a high of five in the third round.

He parred 11 holes in the second and third rounds for a total of 44 pars on the tournament.

Showcasing his accuracy and driving power, Garwood hit 82% (46/56) of fairways tying for 16th and 68% (49/72) of greens in regulation tying for ninth with an average driving distance of 285.7 yards ranking fifth in the tournament.

“Go play tournaments and see how good you are, start small and beat the people,” Garwood advised. “Beat everybody in your city, beat everybody in the state and then try to beat everybody in the nation. The scores and the competition will let you know if you can be a pro or not.”

Steve Stricker finished in first place at the U.S Senior Open finishing with a 261-19 under shooting 62, 64, 66 and 69 over four days, winning a $720,000.

The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, will be held on July 11-14 with a purse of $2.8 million.

