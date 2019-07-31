SCV Trail Users looking for volunteers

SCV Trail Users, a committee of the nonprofit Concerned Off-Road Bicyclists Association, is looking for volunteers to join them for a trail work day on the Los Pinetos trail on Saturday, Aug. 10.



SCV Trail Users has been working with Los Angeles County to repair the trail, located approximately 1.5 miles east of the Placerita Nature Center.



“This is a unique trail that’s steep and has a lot of turns,” said Ken Raleigh, SCV Trail Users chairman. “The top section is covered by oak trees and it’s very pretty at top with wonderful views of Santa Clarita.”



The trail has been closed to the public for three years, since it was damaged during the Sand Fire in 2016, and has sustained subsequent damage from the recent rains.



“It’s a multi-use trail, meaning it’s used by hikers, bicyclists and equestrians,” Raleigh said. “It’s a popular trail for hikers and cyclists, so we’ve been working with the County to find out what we’ve got to do to get it opened.”



Approximately 60 volunteers dotted the hills of East Walker Ranch during the SCVTU event, December 1, 2018. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

The County trail crews have recently finished their work repairing the trail with a trail dozer and other machinery, but the trail remains overgrown with brush, Raleigh added.



At the work day, SCV Trail Users are expected to be clearing brush from the trail from top to bottom and building water bars to improve drainage on the steeper sections of the trail.



The County will then reopen the trail to the public when our work is complete, according to Raleigh.



Volunteers are advised to wear a long-sleeve shirt, jeans, boots and a hat, in addition to bringing gloves, sunscreen, water and snacks.



Though SCV Trail Users are expected to provide tools volunteers can also bring their own nongas-powered tools for cutting back brush.



Santa Clarita volunteer Robert Wyatt levels out a patch of recently built trail at East Walker Ranch on December 1, 2018. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

The work day will end early to accommodate for the heat, so lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m. at the campground, according to event organizers.



SCV Trail Users does similar work days on trails in the Santa Clarita Valley throughout the year.



The trail work day is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, meeting at the Walker Ranch Campground at the bottom of the Los Pinetos trail, located at 16723 Placerita Canyon Road. The gate to enter the campground is expected to be marked by balloons.



Volunteers are asked to RSVP by sending an email to [email protected], so they can prepare enough lunch and tools.

