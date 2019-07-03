Sierra Hillbillies to offer dancing, ice cream sundaes on Sunday

The Sierra Hillbillies will celebrate Independence Day and keep cool with ice cream sundaes on July 7 at the Valencia United Methodist Church.

For the event, caller Dennis Young will be on squares and John Downing will be cuing rounds. The dancing begins with rounds at 2 p.m. and squares at 2:30 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the Lazy Days Luau Dance to be held Aug. 4 with caller Ed Foote calling squares and cuer John Downing on rounds. Come enjoy the lazy days of summer with us! The dancing begins with rounds at 2 p.m. and squares at 2:30 p.m.

Casual dress is always welcome. For more information, visit www.sierrahillbillies.org. Both events will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.