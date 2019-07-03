Sierra Hillbillies to offer dancing, ice cream sundaes on Sunday

Courtesy photo The Sierra Hillbillies invite SCV residents to break out their dancing shoes and enjoy an ice cream sundae on Sunday in the fellowship hall at Valencia United Methodist Church, 28718 McBean Parkway.

The Sierra Hillbillies will celebrate Independence Day and keep cool with ice cream sundaes on July 7 at the Valencia United Methodist Church.

For the event, caller Dennis Young will be on squares and John Downing will be cuing rounds. The dancing begins with rounds at 2 p.m. and squares at 2:30 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the Lazy Days Luau Dance to be held Aug. 4 with caller Ed Foote calling squares and cuer John Downing on rounds. Come enjoy the lazy days of summer with us! The dancing begins with rounds at 2 p.m. and squares at 2:30 p.m.

Casual dress is always welcome. For more information, visit www.sierrahillbillies.org. Both events will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

