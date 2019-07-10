Small brush fire breaks out near northbound I-5 freeway

Fire crews responded to reports of a small brush fire that broke out near the northbound Interstate 5 freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic Wednesday afternoon.



The “Guard Rail Fire” was reported at 12:05 p.m. with Angeles National Forest officials on the scene initially reporting a 1/2-acre fire a quarter-mile north of Templin Highway, according to Supervisor Sky Cornell with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“They’re getting water from Castaic Lake,” Cornell said. “As of 12:24 p.m., Engine 149 reports 1 mile north of Templin at quarter-acre, light to medium brush, creeping up with winds coming from the south. No structures threatened.”

As of 12:39 p.m., fire officials released all air operations and bulldozers after they were able to get a hose line around the fire and forward progress was stopped, said Joey Napoli, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

