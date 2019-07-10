Small brush fire breaks out near northbound I-5 freeway

17 mins ago
Add Comment
Emily Alvarenga

Fire crews responded to reports of a small brush fire that broke out near the northbound Interstate 5 freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic Wednesday afternoon.

The “Guard Rail Fire” was reported at 12:05 p.m. with Angeles National Forest officials on the scene initially reporting a 1/2-acre fire a quarter-mile north of Templin Highway, according to Supervisor Sky Cornell with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

“They’re getting water from Castaic Lake,” Cornell said. “As of 12:24 p.m., Engine 149 reports 1 mile north of Templin at quarter-acre, light to medium brush, creeping up with winds coming from the south. No structures threatened.” 

As of 12:39 p.m., fire officials released all air operations and bulldozers after they were able to get a hose line around the fire and forward progress was stopped, said Joey Napoli, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.